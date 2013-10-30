HONG KONG Oct 30 China shares posted their biggest daily gain in more than a week on Wednesday, led by energy and utilities giants after robust quarterly earnings.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 1.5 percent at 2,407.5 points. The Shanghai Composite Index also climbed 1.5 percent. It was the biggest daily gain for both indexes since Oct. 21. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)