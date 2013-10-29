SHANGHAI Oct 29 China's key share indexes ended mixed on Tuesday, with financial shares gaining while investors continued to sell overbought small-cap stocks and counters linked to the Shanghai free trade zone.

The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest firms listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, ended up 0.3 percent at 2.369.2. , after trimming gains made earlier in the day.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.2 percent.