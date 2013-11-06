UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Nov 6 China shares struggled on Wednesday in weak volume ahead of a key Communist Party policy meeting that starts this weekend, with strength in oilfield services counters offsetting weakness in auto makers after Beijing cut sales quotas in that sector.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished down 1.3 percent at 2,353.5 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts