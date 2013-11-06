HONG KONG Nov 6 China shares struggled on Wednesday in weak volume ahead of a key Communist Party policy meeting that starts this weekend, with strength in oilfield services counters offsetting weakness in auto makers after Beijing cut sales quotas in that sector.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished down 1.3 percent at 2,353.5 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)