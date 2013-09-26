HONG KONG, Sept 26 China shares sank to their lowest in more than two weeks on Thursday as investors started taking profit on recent outperformers ahead of the quarter's end and a week-long holiday that begins on Tuesday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished down 1.8 percent at 2,384.4 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.9 percent. Both ended at their lowest since Sept. 9.

The biggest losers were counters that have surged since official approval of a Shanghai free trade zone at the end of August. The zone will be launched on Sunday.

Markets in the mainland will shut from Oct. 1 to 7 for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong will be shut on Tuesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)