HONG KONG Nov 5 China shares eked out gains on Tuesday, as strength in agricultural stocks offset weakness in the financial sector following hawkish comments from Premier Li Keqiang ahead of a key Communist Party policy meeting starting this weekend.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 0.1 percent at 2,383.8 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent.

Two-thirds of the nearly 1,000 stocks that traded on the larger of China's two exchanges in Shanghai advanced on the day.

Shares of agricultural companies accelerated gains after China's Ministry of Finance released a document shortly before midday pledging to accelerate development of the sector, starting with a pilot programme in 2014.

Gains in the sector lifted both indexes from their lowest intra-day levels in about a week in early trade. Traders said published comments from Premier Li warning against further expansion of already loose money policy, had dampened overall market sentiment. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)