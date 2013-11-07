HONG KONG Nov 7 China's CSI300 share index closed at its lowest in two months in lackluster Thursday volumes, ahead of a fresh batch of macroeconomic data starting on Friday and a key Communist Party policy meeting this weekend.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares finished down 0.6 percent at 2,340.6 points, its lowest closing level since Sept. 2. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)