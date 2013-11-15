HONG KONG Nov 15 China's CSI300 share index posted its biggest gain in two months on Friday, after local media reports provided some details on the reforms the Communist Party had agreed at a policy meeting, easing initial disappointment earlier this week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 2 percent at 2,350.7 points in its largest daily gain since Sept 9. It spiked by as much as 3.2 percent in early trade. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.7 percent.

Rises on the day came in robust volumes and helped both indexes return to gains on the week. They rose 1.9 and 1.4 percent, respectively -- their biggest weekly gain since the week that ended Oct. 11. Shanghai volume on Friday was the strongest since Oct. 29. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)