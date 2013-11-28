HONG KONG Nov 28 China shares closed at their highest in almost six weeks on Thursday, with coal and cement leading gains in materials-related counters after Beijing pledged further support for the overcapacity-hit coal sector.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1 percent at 2,439.5 points, its highest closing level since Oct. 22. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8 percent to close at its highest since Oct. 21. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)