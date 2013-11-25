HONG KONG Nov 25 China shares ended a choppy session a touch lower on Monday as strength in defence-related stocks countered a dip in index heavyweight Sinopec Corp after a pipeline explosion at its Qingdao terminals.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.4 percent at 2,388.6 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 percent.

Defence-related counters were buoyed by a move to impose new rules on airspace in disputed waters by Beijing, adding to recent gains after China announced plans for a National Security Council.

Sinopec fell 2.7 percent in Hong Kong in late afternoon and closed 4 percent down in Shanghai. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)