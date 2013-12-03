HONG KONG Dec 3 China shares reversed losses to end stronger on Tuesday, with gains in pharmaceutical and cement companies offsetting weakness in the financial sector which had outperformed the day before.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1 percent at 2,442.8 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 percent. Volumes were down 35 percent from Monday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)