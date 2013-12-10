HONG KONG Dec 10 China shares ended flat after a sluggish session on Tuesday, as profit-taking sapped pharmaceuticals, offsetting gains for retailers after official data showed retail sales in November grew at their strongest rate this year.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.1 percent at 2,453.3 points. The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat. They have stayed little changed for three straight sessions.

Growth in China's factory output and investment eased slightly in November while retail sales grew at their strongest rate this year, official data showed, suggesting the economy is on track to achieve the government's growth target this year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)