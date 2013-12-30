HONG KONG Dec 30 China shares edged lower on Monday, dragged down by financial and property sectors, after a government pledge to keep liquidity and financial markets stable next year failed to assure investors.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent at 2,097.85 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also inched down 0.2 percent. Both swung between negative and positive territory in the choppy session. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)