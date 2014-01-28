UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Jan 28 China shares eked out gains on Tuesday, buoyed by the Chinese banking sector after the central bank injected more cash and a trust firm agreed to a deal that averted a possible default for a wealth-management product.
The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.3 percent at 2,038.5 points after suffering its biggest loss in three weeks on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts