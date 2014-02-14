HONG KONG Feb 14 China shares closed at their highest in six weeks on Friday, led by strength in the healthcare sector that helped major benchmark indexes have their biggest weekly gains since September.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.8 percent on the day and 3.5 percent on the week at 2,115.8 points, its highest since Dec. 31. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.7 percent on Friday and 3.8 percent this week.

The Shanghai healthcare sub-index outperformed, rising 2 percent on Friday.

The weekly index gains were their biggest since the period ended Sept. 13. Gains came in relatively robust volumes. In Shanghai, volumes were the highest since the week that ended Dec. 6.

The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of mostly hi-tech start-ups listed in Shenzhen rose 2.3 percent on the day and 0.8 percent this week. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)