HONG KONG Feb 26 China shares ended a four-day
losing streak, as gains by oil giant Sinopec offset losses for
financials as the yuan again fell below the official fix on
Wednesday, stoking jitters about what might come from next
week's annual parliamentary meetings.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
soared 3.7 percent in Shanghai after China Business News
reported that its chairman Fu Chengyu said parliamentary
meetings starting March 5 may yield the next stages of its
reform plan.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.4 percent at
2,041.3 points, while the CSI300 of the largest
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.3 percent. This
was their first gain in five sessions.
The Nasdaq-styled ChiNext Composite Index of
mostly high-tech startups listed in Shenzhen, which was trading
down by as much as 4 percent in early trade, finished off 0.3
percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)