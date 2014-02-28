HONG KONG Feb 28 Shanghai shares ended February on a firmer footing, as Founder Securities led an afternoon surge for the brokerage sector on Friday that helped the benchmark produce its first monthly gain since November.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.4 percent at 2,056.3 points and climbed 1.1 percent in February. Founder Securities surged the maximum 10 percent limit on Friday.

The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.2 percent on the day, but was down 1.1 percent for the month. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)