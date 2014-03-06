HONG KONG, March 6 China shares ended higher on Thursday, erasing early losses on strength in property stocks as investors cheered news reports that raised hopes steps will be taken to limit mainland home-price declines.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.3 percent at 2,059.6 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)