HONG KONG, March 7 China shares ended a jittery week with a whimper on Friday, with a slip by financial and property stocks as investors braced for a possible bond default by Chinese solar equipment producer Chaori Solar.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 2,057.9 points, but inched up 0.1 percent for the week. The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.2 percent on the day and 0.5 percent on the week.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) climbed 2.5 percent in Shanghai after its chairman told state broadcaster CCTV that the proposed stake sale in its retail oil business would likely involve private international investors. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)