HONG KONG, March 11 A gauge of large-cap Chinese stocks listed in the mainland made a modest rebound on Tuesday from the previous day's five-year low, lifted by strong gains for the property sector.

The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, which hit its lowest closing level since February 2009 on Monday, rose 0.5 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.1 percent at 2,001.2 points, finishing above the key 2,000-point level. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)