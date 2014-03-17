(Inserts percentage gains for China Vanke and Poly Read Estate in last paragraph)

HONG KONG, March 17 China shares rose on Monday, lifted by property and infrastructure counters after Beijing announced plans to speed the pace of urbanisation.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1 percent at 2,023.67 points.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also rose 1 percent.

Chinese property developers China Vanke and Poly Real Estate gained 3.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, after the government outlined infrastructure investment plans aimed at raising the proportion of the population living in cities to 60 percent by 2020 from 53.7 percent now. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)