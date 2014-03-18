UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, March 18 Early modest gains for China shares were largely erased on Tuesday afternoon on declines by property stocks following home-price data and concern that a local developer could default.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended the day up 0.1 percent at 2,025.19 points.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.2 percent.
Early in the day, both indexes were up, helped by gains for Kweichow Moutai on a report that the distiller would spin off some assets.
Property stocks were hurt by pricing data indicating the sector is losing some steam. A mainland media report that a local developer could default on a large loan added pressure on the already soft business.
Property developers Poly Real Estate Group and China Vanke fell 2.8 and 2.1 percent respectively. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts