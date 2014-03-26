SHANGHAI, March 27 China shares eased on Wednesday as investors continued to pocket gains from big winners last week, but pharmaceutical shares outperformed.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent at 2063.7 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down a similar amount at 2,171.0.

Investors continued to desert Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd after the company released low growth forecasts for 2014. The stock fell 5 percent, after dropping 3.1 percent on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, pharmaceutical counters were boosted by government subsidy plans for the sector announced late on Tuesday.

The biggest gainers were Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, up 1.7 percent, Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd , up 1.1 percent, and Shan Dong Dong-E E-Jiao Co Ltd , up 1.6 percent.

Shares in Humanwell Healthcare rose by 10 percent after the company announced plans to issue up to 113.4 million A-shares on Tuesday. (Reporting By Natalie Thomas, Editing by Kim Coghill)