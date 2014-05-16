HONG KONG May 16 China shares ended slightly higher on Friday with weakness in the technology sector capping gains, but secured their first weekly rise after four weeks of losses.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.1 percent at 2,026.50 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also closed up 0.1 percent.

On the week, the Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8 percent.

The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of mostly high-tech start-ups listed in Shenzhen slumped 1.7 percent as investors are concerned about valuation on the Chinext board.

Wangsu Science & Technology Co dived 9.0 percent and Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co stumbled 6.1 percent.

The property sector recovered some losses from Thursday ahead of the data on April house prices due on Sunday.

Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd was up 1.6 percent, as was China Vanke Co Ltd. Both developers had a weekly gain of more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)