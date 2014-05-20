UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG May 20 China shares lingered at three-week lows on Tuesday, as continued losses in the beverage sector offset most gains from financial and energy counters.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session up 0.2 percent at 2,008.12 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished flat.
The ChiNext index of mostly high-tech start-ups listed in Shenzhen gained 1.4 percent, after the country's top securities regulator said it anticipates 100 initial public offerings between June and the end of the year, a smaller amount than some investors had feared.
The beverage sector extended losses from Monday, led by Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, which lost 2 percent and hit the lowest since Feb. 27. China's top seller of the fiery liquor baijiu was the biggest drag for both indexes on Tuesday. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources