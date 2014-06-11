HONG KONG, June 11 China shares ended flat on Wednesday after equity index provider MSCI decided not to add A-shares to its benchmark emerging markets index, which dented hopes of hefty capital inflows for mainland markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent at 2,054.95 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished barely changed.

Chinese dairy companies rose after the official Economy & Nation Weekly reported that the central government had approved a restructuring plan for the industry.

In Shanghai, Bright Dairy & Food gained 2.1 percent and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)