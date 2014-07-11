UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, July 11 China shares edged up on Friday, lifted by solid gains for carmakers and property developers, which investors expect to benefit from policy changes.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent at 2,046.96 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.2 percent.
On the week, the two indexes were down 0.6 and 1.4 percent, respectively, their first weekly loss in three.
China Vanke, the country's largest residential property developer, gained 1.4 percent, the top CSI300 boost. Poly Real Estate rose 2.6 percent.
On Thursday, Jinan in eastern Shandong province removed restrictions on home purchases, sparking hopes more cities will follow suit.
Auto stocks also outperformed, help by a tax exemption on green cars announced by the State Council on Wednesday. Chongqing Changan Automobile climbed 4.5 percent to a record high and SAIC Motor Corp added 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources