UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, Sept 19 China shares rose for a third straight day on Friday, bolstered by strength in shipbuilders and aviation firms, which are expected to benefit from plans to let private capital enter the defense industry.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.6 percent to 2,329.07 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.7 percent.
On the week, they were still down 0.1 and 0.5 percent, respectively.
Stocks with links to China's military have been key outperformers in recent months. On Friday, China Shipbuilding Industry spiked 4.2 percent, China CSSC Holdings surged 8.1 percent and AVIC Heavy Machinery soared the maximum allowed 10 percent.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals put on 3.4 percent and Jointown Pharmaceutical Group 2.7 percent. China's commerce ministry said last week it would push for prescription drugs to be sold at pharmacies instead of through the hospitals. (Reporting by Grace Li and Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources