HONG KONG, Sept 24 Shanghai shares finished at their highest in more than 1-1/2 years on Wednesday, helped by brokerage firms which rose amid optimism over policy reforms.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.5 percent to 2,343.6 points, its best close since March 6, 2013. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.8 percent to a two-week closing high.

Wednesday was the best day for both indexes since Aug. 4.

Among top CSI300 contributors, CITIC Securities leapt 3.5 percent, Haitong Securities put on 3.3 percent, and Changjiang Securities surged the maximum allowed 10 percent.

Banking and energy stocks staged a comeback as investors regained some confidence after a preliminary private survey on China's manufacturing sector for September came in better than expected on Tuesday.

PetroChina added 1.0 percent and Agricultural Bank of China 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)