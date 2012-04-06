* Market looks to March CPI, GDP and trade data next week

* Property firms bolster index as sales improve

* Property shares still face pressure from govt policies

By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, April 6 China stocks closed flat on Friday as investors awaited a slew of economic data next week expected to give the market a clearer picture for the scope for easier monetary policy and additional economic stimulus measures.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,306.6, just above the key 2,300 level, after jumping 1.7 percent on Thursday.

China's National Bureau of Statistics is set to announce the March quarter consumer price index (CPI), GDP growth, and trade balance figures next week.

A Reuters poll showed that closely-watched CPI in China edged up in March to 3.3 percent from February's 3.2 percent.

Strength in the property shares bolstered the index after data from the China Index Academy showed floor area sold rose month on month in March in 33 of the 40 cities monitored.

Also, China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, posted on Thursday its second monthly sales gain in a row in March.

But an analyst said property companies still faced strong pressure from the government's property-tightening policy.

"It may be a temporary rise as it's hard to see an ease in the property-tightening policy for now," said Zhang Yanbin, an analyst at Zheshang Securities in Shanghai.

The sub-index of property shares rose 0.5 percent on Friday, while Vanke gained 0.2 percent and Shenzhen Heungkong Holding Co jumped to its 10 percent daily limit.

($1 = 6.3098 yuan) (Editing by Ed Lane)