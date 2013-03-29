(Corrects Shanghai Composite quarterly loss in third paragraph)

HONG KONG, March 29 China shares closed mixed in light trading on Friday, with many investors away for the Easter holiday.

The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.2 pct to 2,495.1 points. The Shanghai Composite Index was virtually flat, up 0.01 percent to 2,236.6 points in the lowest trading volume since March 14.

A mediocre macro-economic outlook and fears of tightening measures aimed at China's property market led the CSI300 to a 1.1 percent loss for the first quarter. The Shanghai Composite index was down 1.4 percent for the quarter.

The CSI300 gained 29.7 percent between end-November and its peak on Feb. 6, but profit-taking and macro-economic concerns have forced a correction since then. The index is now up by a more modest 16.6 percent from its end-November trough. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)