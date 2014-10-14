SHANGHAI Oct 14 China shares posted a third session of losses on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains in the day as investors took profits amid continuing weakness in global markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.3 percent at 2,360.08 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also sank 0.3 percent.

"The main reason for the market pulling back is that it's still under great profit-taking pressure after having hit some high levels before," said Xiao Shijun, an analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.

Xiao said investors were also cautious before the launch of the cross border Shanghai-Hong Kong Connector scheme and China's third quarter GDP. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)