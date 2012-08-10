Australia shares buoyed by miners; NZ rebounds
Feb 13 Mining stocks drove Australian shares higher on Monday after iron ore and copper prices jumped, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto accounting for most of the gains.
Aug 10 Shanghai shares ended its best week in 2-1/2 months lower on Friday, dragged down by a 4.9 percent loss for Kweichow Moutai after it posted weaker-than-expected first half net profits.
Chinese data on Friday from exports to yuan loan growth in July in the world's second-largest economy all underwhelmed expectations, adding to the gloom and suggesting the slowdown could extend into a seventh-straight quarter.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.2 percent on the day, but up 1.7 percent this week at 2,168.8. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.5 percent on the day but up 2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
Feb 13 Mining stocks drove Australian shares higher on Monday after iron ore and copper prices jumped, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto accounting for most of the gains.
SEOUL, Feb 13 South Korea's finance ministry said on Monday it will act "swiftly and firmly" in case financial markets show unusual signs or a spike in volatility in the wake of a North Korea missile launch on Sunday.
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday it had received several expressions of interest for its condom business, as it reported flat profits for the half-year ended Dec. 31.