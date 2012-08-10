Aug 10 Shanghai shares ended its best week in 2-1/2 months lower on Friday, dragged down by a 4.9 percent loss for Kweichow Moutai after it posted weaker-than-expected first half net profits.

Chinese data on Friday from exports to yuan loan growth in July in the world's second-largest economy all underwhelmed expectations, adding to the gloom and suggesting the slowdown could extend into a seventh-straight quarter.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.2 percent on the day, but up 1.7 percent this week at 2,168.8. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.5 percent on the day but up 2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)