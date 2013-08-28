SHANGHAI Aug 28 China shares ended down slightly on Wednesday after stock markets in Asia slid on signs that the U.S. is getting closer to launching an attack on Syria, but they stayed within the week's relatively narrow range.

Mainland shares were also dragged down by financials and energy stocks, in particular the 0.5 percent slide by mainland index heavyweight PetroChina, which has seen several top executives placed under investigation for alleged breaches of discipline. ] The China CSI300 Index, which tracks the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, ended down 0.55 percent at 2328.06 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.11 percent at 2101.30. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)