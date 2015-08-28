* Shanghai Composite +4.3 pct for day, -7.9 pct for week
* CSI300 index +4.8 pct for Friday, -6.9 pct this week
* Local government pension funds seen coming in soon
(Adds analyst quote, Hong Kong close, details)
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 28 China stocks jumped more than 4
percent for a second straight day on Friday as signs of fresh
support from Beijing prompted more bargain hunting following the
earlier plunge that panicked global markets.
The mainland's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 4.3
percent, to 3,342.29 points, reducing the week's loss to 6.9
percent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 4.8 percent
to 3,232.35 points, though for the week, it lost 7.9 percent.
But a rally in Hong Kong petered out, with the flagship Hang
Seng Index changing course before the closing bell and
losing 1 percent.
"Investor confidence remains shaky," said Dominic Chan,
analyst at GF Securities in Hong Kong.
He said many investors believed the recent rally in Hong
Kong is not sustainable, and they felt that way about mainland
markets too.
China's surprise currency devaluation on Aug. 11 and a
survey showing deteriorating factory activity had help trigger a
savage selling spree, which at one point drove stocks down more
than 20 percent within a week.
On Friday, stocks on Chinese exchanges bounced for the
second day as authorities announced that pension funds managed
by China's local governments will start investing 2 trillion
yuan ($313.05 billion) as soon as possible in stocks and other
assets.
The central bank was also seen intervening for a second day
to stabilise the yuan currency to reduce market
expectations of further yuan depreciation, traders said.
In further signs of government intervention, China's
securities regulator said after Friday's close that it would
tighten margin requirements further for stock index trading, in
a bid to curb excessive speculation.
All main stock sectors rose on Friday, with small-caps
leading the rally.
Shenzhen's growth board ChiNext surged 6 percent
while the Shenzhen market, which hosts China's smaller
companies, jumped 5.4 percent.
Banking stocks, which surged on Thursday,
underperformed the market after top lenders this week reported
virtually no growth in profits in the first half of the year and
a further increase in bad loans, adding to worries about the
economy.
During the first four days of the week, there were 28.7
billion yuan ($4.48 billion) of net inflows into Shanghai-listed
blue-chips via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Scheme, but
on Friday, there was a net outflow of 2.4 billion yuan,
suggesting some foreign investors took profit.
