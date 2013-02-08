Feb 8 China shares rebounded from Thursday's loss to hit new multi-month highs on Friday, led by automakers after strong January sales as investors also cheered positive trade data ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.4 percent on the day and 1 percent on the week at 2,771.7.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent on Friday and 0.6 percent this week. This was the second-straight weekly gain for both indexes. Onshore Chinese markets will be shut next week and resume trading on Feb. 18. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)