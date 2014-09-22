HONG KONG, Sept 22 China shares tumbled on Monday as a new batch of initial public offerings started taking subscriptions while investors worried that a flash manufacturing survey due on Tuesday could be more evidence the Chinese economy is slowing significantly.

The wave of 12 IPOs is expected to lock up 600 billion yuan ($97.75 billion) in funds, according to a National Business Daily report, aggravating quarter-end liquidity pressures.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.7 percent to 2,289.87 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1.9 percent.

A private flash PMI reading on China September factory output on Tuesday could come in below the 50 level, indicating that manufacturing activity is contracting. The median of a Reuters poll was 50.0, which is the demarcation point between expansion and contraction. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)