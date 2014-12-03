SHANGHAI Dec 3 China stocks closed up on Wednesday after a volatile session, buoyed by solid gains in property firms and brokerages partly on speculation of more stimulus from Beijing.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.5 percent, to 2,967.55 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent, to 2,779.53 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Minsheng Bank , up 4.2 percent at 8.24 yuan; Bank Of China , down 4.49 percent at 3.40 yuan and Everbright Bank , down 5.00 percent at 3.99 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 5.1 percent at 2.90 yuan; TCL CORP, up 1.8 percent at 3.46 yuan and Changjiang Securities, up 4.8 percent at 11.34 yuan, were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 3.86 billion yuan ($627.9 million ) of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 56.1 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 28.8 billion shares.

Turnover for the Shanghai Composite Index hit a record high of 529.8 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.1477 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom)