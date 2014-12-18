BEIJING Dec 18 China stocks closed down slightly on Thursday, during which financials were a drag on the mainland's benchmark indices but railway stocks gave a lift.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.4 percent, to 3,345.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,057.52 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Minsheng Bank, up 1.3 percent to 9.59 yuan; China Shipbuilding Industry, up 8.9 percent to 9.30 yuan and China State Construction Engineering, up 3.8 percent to 6.25 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Changjiang Securities, down 6.2 percent to 17.35 yuan; TCL Corp, up 1.9 percent to 3.81 yuan and BOE Technology, up 1.0 percent to 3.19 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 1.91 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 43.5 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 18.2 billion shares. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)