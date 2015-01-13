SHANGHAI Jan 13 Shanghai stocks rose marginally on Tuesday with demand for small-cap shares countering profit-taking in blue chips.

Analysts said the ChiNext and Shenzhen indexes outperformed because of the anticipated launch soon of a Shenzhen Stock Connect, which would give offshore investors access to Shenzhen shares.

China's better-than-expected trade data in December did not have an impact on share movements.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was unchanged at 3,514.04, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 3,235.30 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China, up 0.9 percent to 4.44 yuan; CITIC , down 4.1 percent to 32.17 yuan and CSR Corp , up 4.0 percent to 10.53 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 1.6 percent to 3.27 yuan; TCL Corp, up 1.0 percent to 4.01 yuan and China Vanke, down 0.4 percent to 13.07 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up -0.12 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 23.0 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 12.4 billion shares. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)