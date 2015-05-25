UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI May 25 Shanghai's benchmark stock index posted its biggest gain in four months on Monday, led by infrastructure and transport shares, after Beijing invited private investors to help build $318 billion of projects ranging from highways to tunnels.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.4 percent, to 4,813.80 points, its biggest one-day rise since Jan. 21. The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.0 percent, to 5,099.49.
China's state planning agency on Monday released a list of more than 1,000 proposed projects totalling 1.97 trillion yuan ($317.75 billion) that it is inviting private investors to help fund, build and operate.
These so-called public-private partnership (PPP) projects represent the latest effort by the government to reinvigorate China's flagging economy and are a boon to infrastructure stocks, said Zhang Chen, analyst at Shanghai-based hedge fund manager Hongyi Investment.
But Shenzhen's growth board ChiNext ended lower on Monday, after China's securities regulator said it would strengthen a crackdown on share-price manipulation.
Several ChiNext companies whose shares have hit astronomical levels, including Guangdong QTone Education Co and Beijing Baofeng Technology Co Ltd, slumped. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
