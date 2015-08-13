SHANGHAI Aug 13 China stocks reversed early losses and rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, after the central bank said that there was no basis for further depreciation in the yuan given strong economic fundamentals.

Following a volatile session, the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.5 percent, to 4,075.46, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent, to 3,954.56 points.

The People's Bank of China, which sharply devalued the yuan earlier in the week, said on Thursday that China's strong economic environment, sustained trade surplus, sound fiscal position and deep foreign exchange reserves provided "strong support" to the exchange rate.

Airline operators rebounded, after tumbling over the past two days amid fears that a weaker currency would hurt the bottom lines of Chinese carriers, which typically have heavy debt denominated in hard currencies.

China Eastern, China Southern and Air China all rose.

But shares of companies with businesses concentrated in Tianjin's Binhai economic development zone fell, after massive explosions caused by flammable goods ripped through an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city

Tianjin Port Holdings Co and Tianjin Economic-technological Development Area Ltd ended Thursday lower, despite gains in the broader market. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)