SHANGHAI, Sept 1 Chinese stocks got September
off to a rocky ride on Tuesday, with main indexes tumbling 5
percent at one point as weak manufacturing data laid bare the
daunting challenge faced by Beijing as it races to revive a
stumbling economy.
At the end of the session, the markets had managed a
recovery of sorts, as rebounds in blue-chips partly offset
slides in small-caps.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent, to
3,362.08, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3
percent, to 3,166.62 points.
But small caps posted heavy losses. Shenzhen's growth board
ChiNext dived 6 percent and the CSI500 index
of small companies tumbled 6.3 percent.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted at its
fastest pace in three years in August, an official survey showed
on Tuesday, reinforcing fears of a sharper slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy. A separate private survey on
manufacturing was equally downbeat.
Investors largely ignored fresh stimulus measures unveiled
by the government, including further relaxation in property
investment rules, and policies to support mergers and
acquisitions and share buy-backs by listed companies.
"These measures are inadequate. It's like just trying to put
out a big fire with a glass of water," said Yang Hai, strategist
at Kaiyuan Securities.
Blue-chips, including banking heavyweights and
energy giants PetroChina and Sinopec
rose sharply, helping limit losses.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)