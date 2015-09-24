SHANGHAI, Sept 24 China stocks rebounded on Thursday, but investor confidence in the economy remained shaky, capping gains.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.7 percent, to 3,285.00, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to 3,142.69 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Huajing , down 3.1 percent to 9.46 yuan; Meiyan Jixiang , up 10.0 percent to 5.83 yuan and Jihua Group , up 9.0 percent to 13.10 yuan.

In Shenzhen, XCMG Machinery, down 3.8 percent to 4.61 yuan; Ductile Pipes, down 0.5 percent to 7.71 yuan and Yotrio Group, down 7.9 percent to 7.46 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 21.2 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 22.1 billion shares.

(Reporting by the Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)