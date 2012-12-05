HONG KONG Dec 5 Onshore Chinese shares extended gains on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite returning above 2,000 points as investors cheered policy comments from new Communist Party chief Xi Jinping, committing to stable economic growth.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up 3.7 percent at 0253 GMT. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.9 percent to 2,034.7, the first time it traded above 2,000 points since Nov 27.

Wednesday's gains helped both indexes further rebound from near four-year lows.

Addressing a politburo meeting, Xi said in comments reported late on Tuesday that the government aimed to stabilise exports and make policies more targeted and effective as the world's second-largest economy faced both favourable factors and challenges next year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)