HONG KONG, April 23 China shares extended losses in Tuesday afternoon trade, with the CSI300 index down 3 percent after China's flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for April fell to 50.5 from the final March 51.6 reading.

At 0624 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 3 percent at 2,454.6. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)