HONG KONG, July 12 China shares deepened losses in afternoon trade on Friday, as investors took profit on recent outperformers in finance and property ahead of China economic data next week that could disappoint.

At 0608 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 2 percent at 2,280 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.5 percent.

But both indexes were still headed for weekly gains, with the CSI300 up 2.5 percent and Shanghai Composite, 1.7 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Editing by XXX)