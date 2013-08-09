HONG KONG Aug 9 China shares reversed losses in mid-afternoon trade on Friday, and cyclical stocks extended gains after fixed asset investment and factory output data came in slightly ahead of expectations.

By 0607 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.1 percent. Choppy trading was worsened by low volumes, traders said.

Both indexes had dipped into negative territory as investors took profit on the property sector after the official China Securities Journal reported that a pilot property tax plan is expected to be expanded, citing the vice-president of an industry association.

China's industrial output rose 9.7 percent in July, above expectations, while retail sales rose 13.2 percent, slightly less than expected, data showed on Friday. Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, rose 20.1 percent in the first seven months from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)