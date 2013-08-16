HONG KONG Aug 16 China share indexes reversed
early losses to surge in late Friday morning trade, led by the
financial sector with dealers citing futures-related trades
ahead of the settlement for August contracts after market close.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings, on which futures contracts are based, went
into the midday trading break up 3.6 percent after being down by
as much as 1.1 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.2 percent in
the heaviest midday volumes this year.