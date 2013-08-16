HONG KONG Aug 16 China share indexes reversed early losses to surge in late Friday morning trade, led by the financial sector with dealers citing futures-related trades ahead of the settlement for August contracts after market close.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, on which futures contracts are based, went into the midday trading break up 3.6 percent after being down by as much as 1.1 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.2 percent in the heaviest midday volumes this year.