HONG KONG Aug 16 China share indexes on Friday
afternoon reversed course for a second time, shedding big gains
made just before mainland markets shut for the midday trading
break.
At 0547 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.2 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index - which earlier was up 5
percent - was down 0.1 percent.
The reversal weighed on Hong Kong markets, with the Hang
Seng Index and China Enterprises Index each down
0.4 percent.
The first change of gear for mainland markets came in the
late morning, when they erased early losses, lifting Hong Kong
markets with a surprising surge that had traders speculating on
whether the root might be government support or a trading error.
The surprise surge in the mainland stock markets was
followed by the suspension in the trading of the Shanghai shares
Everbright Securities at the start of the afternoon
session.