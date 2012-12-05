GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
HONG KONG Dec 5 Onshore Chinese shares extended gains on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite returning above 2,000 points as investors cheered policy comments from new Communist Party chief Xi Jinping, committing to stable economic growth.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up 3.7 percent at 0253 GMT. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.9 percent to 2,034.7, the first time it traded above 2,000 points since Nov 27.
Wednesday's gains helped both indexes further rebound from near four-year lows.
Addressing a politburo meeting, Xi said in comments reported late on Tuesday that the government aimed to stabilise exports and make policies more targeted and effective as the world's second-largest economy faced both favourable factors and challenges next year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
The South Korean won stepped up to a near one-week high early on Wednesday as exporters sold dollars and the greenback eased ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The won was quoted at 1,141.3 as of 0233 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared with Tuesday's close.
Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.